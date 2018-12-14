AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Anything is possible in football, says Malaysia goalkeeper Farizal Marlias

Malaysia goalkeeper Farizal Marlias has said that anything is possible in football ahead of his side’s AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final second leg against Vietnam. The Harimau Malaya travel to Hanoi for the second instalment of the final after the 2-2 draw in the first leg at Kuala Lumpur.

With two away goals, the Golden Dragons are certainly the favourites going into the second leg. However, Marlias believes anything is possible on the judgement day. He went on to add that his teammates need to play the way they did after going 2-0 down against Vietnam in the first leg.

“In football, anything is possible. We did it in 2014 but that is history now. We shouldn’t think about the past,” he said in the press conference ahead of the AFF Suzuki Cup final.

Marlias was referring to when Malaysia and Vietnam had faced each other in the semifinal of the AFF Suzuki Cup in 2014 and the Golden Dragons had won the first leg 2-1. However, in the second leg at Hanoi, Malaysia overturned the deficit to win 4-2 and qualify for the final.

“But I hope we will be able to play like we did when we bounced back from 2-0 down to hold Vietnam in the first leg in Bukit Jalil. We need to play with discipline in both defending and attacking. We will try our 100 per cent,” he added.