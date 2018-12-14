AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Final 2nd Leg: Vietnam vs Malaysia – live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Vietnam welcome Malaysia for the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup final. The Golden Dragons hold the slightest of upper hands going into the match, courtesy the two away goals they earned in the first leg at the Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur which finished 2-2.

The all-important clash will be played at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi. The match will decide who lifts the much-coveted trophy. Will it be Vietnam or Malaysia?

Don’t miss a second of the action!

FT: Malaysia 2-2 Vietnam After going two goals down, Malaysia rally back to earn a draw. However, Vietnam have what they came for- two big away goals. It ends level after the first leg of the @affsuzukicup Final. #MASvVIE #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/MQZkLNTTZU — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 11, 2018

When and where to watch, live stream and updates:

Vietnam vs Malaysia takes place in on December 15, 2018 and kick-off is at 2030H HKT.

FOX Sports Asia will have all the latest news, features and opinions from the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup as well as LIVE updates from all the matches through our live blogs right here.

Fans from Malaysia and Thailand can catch the coverage of the AFF Suzuki Cup on the FOX Sports Asia network.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action take off. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.

Vietnam-based fans can witness the clash via VTV networks.

Fans in the Philippines could witness this match on Aksyon TV.

For Myanmar-based fans, they can catch the action unfold via Sky Net Sports.