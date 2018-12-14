AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Four friends drive over 24 hours to watch Malaysia in Hanoi for final

Dedication and football go hand-in-hand and these four friends showed just how far passion for the game can take you.

Malaysia travel to Hanoi as they face Vietnam at My Dinh Stadium in the second leg of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup and some of the Malayan Tigers’ travelling fans are expected to be there.

With the teams level at 2-2 on aggregate, Malaysia still have a realistic chance be two-time champions after lifting the crown back in 2010.

And these four fans went the extra mile for a chance to be part of history as they drove more than 3,000 kilometres to go from Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok so they can catch a flight to Hanoi.

That’s more than 24 hours of driving just to go to a place where you’d have to travel some more.

However, that’s not the most impressive part of the story as the group of friends consist of three different races – Malay, Malaysian Siamese and Sikh. This only shows how football is a sport, a passion and something that unites people regardless of statures in society.

If Malaysia end up as 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup champions, this incredible trip would be one of the best experiences for these friends.