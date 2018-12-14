Three scenarios in which Malaysia can win the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018

Malaysia may be facing some odds to win the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup over Vietnam, but it isn’t entirely impossible for them to be triumphant.

Vietnam scored two early goals at Bukit Jalil National Stadium to get an advantage, but the Malayan Tigers valiantly fought back to earn a draw.

However, the Golden Dragons hold an advantage thanks to the away goals rule, but the 2010 winners still have a few scenarios in which they can beat the odds and be crowned as winners at My Dinh Stadium.

Ahead of the second leg clash in Hanoi, we take a quick look at the ways for Malaysia to be crowned as champions for the first time in eight years.

STRAIGHTAWAY VICTORY

If Malaysia failed to even the score at home, then a simple win wouldn’t be enough but thanks to their determination, even a 1-0 victory over the Golden Dragons will see them as winners.

Unfortunately, wins have been hard to come by in the AFF Suzuki Cup as Malaysia have only won three of seven total matches in the competition. Furthermore, they have not won in their last three appearances in the campaign.

Luckily for them, they have been able to find holes in the Vietnam defence as shown in the first leg – which gives them a realistic chance of pulling off a stunning victory away from home.

A DRAW BIGGER THAN 2-2

If goals are to come at My Dinh Stadium, then Malaysia can be crowned 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup champions if the match ends in a draw, but the score is bigger than 2-2.

This would give the Malayan Tigers the advantage thanks to away goals and despite no one winning either match, the disadvantage that hampered them in the first leg becomes their saviour in the second.

Unlikely but it would be interesting to see.

EXTRA TIME / PENALTY SHOOTOUT

Similar to one of the ways Vietnam can win the trophy , Malaysia will be champions if they beat Vietnam in extra time or in a penalty shootout.

Now, of course, they would have to finish the match 2-2 in regular time which is another tough feat to do, but never count out the Malaysians.

This would be one of the most dramatic ways for them to win – in front of hostile territory and after failing to win at home.