As many as 345 Harimau Malaya fans will fly to Hanoi to watch the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final between Malaysia and Vietnam — thanks to two special flights arranged by AirAsia.

The Malaysia-based low-cost carrier has arranged tow special flights from Kuala Lumpur to Hanoi on December 14 and 14 with a total of 345 seats available for the fans of the Malaysia national football team.

The first of the two flights -AirAsia Malaysia Flight AK9336 – has already departed the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Friday morning.

Earlier, AirAsia had also arranged special flights for the travelling Malaysia supporters to attend Malaysia’s semifinal away leg against Thailand at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok.

“AirAsia’s commitment to sports is part of the its #DARETODREAM campaign, which reinforces the airline as a dream-enabler through its support for national athletes from all levels, with a single goal in mind – to put the nation on the world map,” AirAsia said in a statement.

“Over the years, AirAsia has supported numerous athletes in their quest for success, including track cyclists Azizulhasni Awang and Fatehah Mustapa, diver Leong Mun Yee, bodybuilder Faiz Ariffin, bowler Syaidatul Afifah Badrul Hamid and badminton professional and AirAsia Badminton Academy player Liew Daren,” it said.