Three scenarios in which Vietnam can win the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018

After a 2-2 draw at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Vietnam hold a slight advantage over Malaysia thanks to their away goals.

Now, heading into the second leg, the Golden Dragons play at home in My Dinh Stadium and they are looking at multiple scenarios where they can finally be two-time AFF Suzuki Cup champions.

We take a quick look at the different things that can play out in order for Vietnam to end the 10-year drought.

STRAIGHTAWAY VICTORY

The most uncomplicated way for Vietnam to get the win is for them to get a win over Malaysia.

In fact, they are looking good in terms of form as they have not lost a match at home in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

They beat Malaysia 2-0 in their opening battle so that also gives them a definite advantage over the Malayan Tigers.

A DRAW LOWER THAN 2-2

If they are unable to get a victory within 90 minutes of play, the next best thing for the Vietnamese squad is to get a draw – but Malaysia should not score two or more goals in the process.

If the visitors draw 2-2 then the away goals advantage Vietnam had would immediately be nullified.

A 0-0 or 1-1 draw are acceptable results for the Golden Dragons.

EXTRA-TIME / PENALTY SHOOTOUT

If, by any means, Malaysia are able to claw their way back to a 2-2 draw inside regular time, then extra time would be needed to determine who wins.

A penalty shootout will be done after extra time if neither teams is victorious at the end of that as well.

There are so many scenarios for Vietnam to win but this is, without a doubt, the most difficult one and a scenario they should avoid.