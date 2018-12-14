AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Shahrul Saad of Malaysia looks like WWE wrestler Randy Orton?

Malaysia have to be laser-focused in the second leg of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final when they face Vietnam at My Dinh Stadium.

After settling for a 2-2 draw at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Malaysia are at a disadvantage as the Golden Dragons have an away-goal advantage.

Despite the seriousness of the matter, some fans still find enjoyment and fun in the match and an Instagram post has made rounds after featuring one of the Malayan Tigers’ scorers in the first leg, Shahrul Saad.

Shahrul opened the scoring for the Malaysians before Safawi Rasid found the equaliser, and some fans couldn’t help but notice Shahrul looked eerily familiar with a WWE superstar.

In the post (found below) the Malaysian number 3 is compared to wrestling legend Randy Orton as seen by similar hairstyle, stance and overall demeanour.

View this post on Instagram Nampak sama kekuatan yang sama tp bukan dia 😂 A post shared by Gang Bola Malaysia (@gangbola) on Dec 12, 2018 at 11:33pm PST

For Malaysia to lift the trophy after the second leg, Shahrul may need to step up again and if he has the same focus as “The Viper” has, he may be the country’s hero after 90 minutes in Hanoi.