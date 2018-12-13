The Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) has announced that it has parted ways with national team head coach Antoine Hey, days after the Asian Lions exited the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 in the group stages.

“Myanmar Football Federation has terminated national team head coach Antoine Hey’s contract by mutual agreement today (December 13) at the MFF office,” the MFF said on its website.

Myanmar 🇲🇲 were on 🔥🔥🔥 against Cambodia 🇰🇭 in the @affsuzukicup

Will Antoine Hey lead the White Angels to their 1️⃣ title 🏆🏆?#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPridehttps://t.co/c38Y19RRpn — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) November 15, 2018

“Over the past seven months, he has helped the Myanmar national team to evolve as a team, and tried to get success in the group matches of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and the Asian Games 2018 football tournament,” it said.

“However, the national team failed to reach the semifinal target of AFF Suzuki Cup,” the MFF said.

The MFF said that its technical committee met on Wednesday during which it was decided that the contract of the 48-year-old German coach will be terminated.

“But the committee agreed that he is not the only person responsible for the failure in AFF Suzuki Cup 2018. We need to consider the lack of various resources such as the standard of stadium and play grounds, players, financial assistants, youth competitions and other developments,” the MFF said.

Meanwhile, Hey, who has also coached the national teams of Kenya and Rwanda among others, thanked his players and MFF officials for their support during his stint with the Myanmar national team.

“I would like to thank my team, our players, officials and members of the Myanmar Football Federation. It was an honour and privilege to work with you. My best wishes for the future for you all. May all your targets be achieved one day. A special thanks to our supporters — you have been fantastic!” said Hey.

Myanmar had collected seven points form the first three matches of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and looked poised to reach a historic semifinal. However, a 3-0 defeat to eventual finalists Malaysia in the final group match saw them crash out of the tournament.