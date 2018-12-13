AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam Airlines to run 14 additional flights to Hanoi for second leg of final

In what is a massive boost for fans looking to make the trip to Hanoi for the second leg of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final between Vietnam and Malaysia, Vietnam Airlines has added 14 flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to cope with increasing demand.

The flights will function between December 13 and December 16 and will offer a total of 3,700 seats. Passengers are expected to check in online or at the kiosk at the Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai airports to save time and ease congestion.

This comes just days after Vietnam Airlines offered additional flights to Kuala Lumpur for the first leg.

The Golden Dragons have had a strong fan following throughout the competition and that is set to continue in the second leg as well.

Vietnam are in pole position, having scored two away goals, and will be looking to make history with a first-ever title when they host Malaysia in the return leg at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium in Hanoi.