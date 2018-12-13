It looks like the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 is proving to be a big hit at the stadiums as well as on the television screens — even outside of Southeast Asia and especially in South Korea.

According to various reports from Vietnam, the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final between Malaysia and Vietnam held on December 11 has set a new record in terms of viewership in South Korea.

Vietnamese media outlet VnExpress haha the viewership of the first leg held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur was 4.7 per cent of the total television viewers in South Korea based on Nielsen Korea data.

Taking this number into consideration, the outlet has reported that an estimated 2.8 million Koreans watched the Southeast Asian tournament’s final tie live on television.

The Hankyoreh Daily reported that the pay-per-view numbers for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final in South Korea stands at 3.2 per cent. They believe that the high viewership rate is thanks to the head coach of Vietnam Park Hang-seo who is a former South Korea international.

“It’s unusual for a tournament in Southeast Asia to be broadcasted in the country. But since Park Hang-seo became the Vietnam national team coach, there is good demand for Vietnam’s football matches in the country,” it said.