AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Zaquan was calm despite abuses and tackles by Vietnam players – Tan Cheng Hoe

Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe mentioned team captain Mohamad Zaquan Adha Abdul Radzak’s show of restraint during the first leg final match against Vietnam as an example of how to handle one’s emotions on the pitch, further warning his players to expect such provocation in the second leg in Hanoi.

Speaking to The Star Online, the Harimau Malaya mentor urged his wards to show utmost patience and focus come the December 15 decider at My Dinh Stadium, and not to allow the physicality that Vietnam will give to them get to their heads.

“Hanoi will be totally different. [Vietnam] will be galvanised to go the extra mile by the home crowd. They’ll try to irritate us but we’ve to stay focused.

“I don’t want the players to lose control. I’ve reminded them to be patient.”

It is to note that during the 10th minute of the first leg match held in Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Vietnam’s Do Duy Manh and Malaysia captain Zaquan Adha got tangled in the middle of the park where it seems the Vietnamese, via replay, was seen to have thrown a punch to his opponent.

Should this 🇻🇳 #Vietnam defender have seen a 🔴 red card 🔴 in @affsuzukicup 2018 final??? 👀 WATCH the 📺 VIDEO of Do Duy Manh throwing a punch 👊🏻 at 🇲🇾 #Malaysia captain Zaquan Adha @deqone_08. Did it deserve a red??🤔#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPridehttps://t.co/T78FBSVmAr — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) December 11, 2018

Apparently the provocative action was not seen by the Australian referee, Beath Christopher James, as play resumed without any booking being handed.

“All this is part of football. I urge my players to control their emotions because I do not want any players to be sent off,” said Tan Cheng Hoe with regards to the particular controversial moment.

“Zaquan was at the receiving end of abuses and tackles but he remained calm. He set a good example to other players and knows what to do on the field.”

The second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final will kick off on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 2030H HKT to be held at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam.