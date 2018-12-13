AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam fans named loudest in the tournament; Malaysia second

Vietnam fans proved to be the loudest to date in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 tournament, registering the highest level of noise according to tournament organisers.

The record, with a deafening reading of 121.7 dB, was set during the second leg of the semifinal match against the Philippines in My Dinh Stadium last December 6, 2018.

🔥🔥🔥 Tonight 🇻🇳 goes the best record for Decibel Meter Challenge brought to you by AirAsia, with 121.7 decibels!

.#RoarWithAirAsia #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/Pa7Ei0vH44 — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) December 6, 2018

That particular moment of cacophony was attained when Nguyen Quang Hai scored the late opening goal in the 83rd minute that put Vietnam in a commanding position to proceed to the final in terms of aggregate.

The second loudest reading in a match was produced by Malaysian fans who reached 117 dB when Norshahrul Idlan Talaha scored the 86th minute goal against Laos in the group stage last November 12.

🎉 Norshahrul Idlan Talaha’s decisive goal in the 86th minute for 🇲🇾 against 🇱🇦 brought the noise levels at the Bukit Jalil Stadium off the roof!#RoarWithAirAsia #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/h3drrTcIjX — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 12, 2018

With both teams in the final, it seems the clash for the trophy is a fitting one between the two loudest fans in the competition.

It is to note that this comparison is limited only to the noise produced during goal celebrations. Technically, Indonesia had the second highest reading produced, with 117.9 dB, but it was during a halftime challenge last November 25 in a group stage fixture against the Philippines.