AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam have the most number of different goal-scorers in the competition

Vietnam are now on the brink of winning the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 trophy after gaining a slim advantage through away goals from a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Malaysia. But one thing that can be attributed to their stellar performance is their array of offensive options.

Currently, Vietnam have seven players who have scored in the 2018 campaign – the most in the tournament. Following them are Myanmar and the Philippines which have six players making the scoresheet.

Vietnam’s current current crop of players who were able to find the back of the net are forward Nguyen Anh Duc, midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai and forward Nguyen Cong Phuong who have three goals each. Winger Phan Van Duc comes in second with two goals converted, while midfielders Nguyen Huy Hung, Pham Duc Huy, and striker Nguyen Tien Linh round up the tally with one goal apiece.

Malaysia and Vietnam will go into Saturday's Final second leg all square following a thrilling 2-2 draw in their first meeting!

Such spread in terms of scoring duties shows the number of offensive talents and options that Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has under his disposal, which Malaysia should be wary of heading into the deciding match.

Meanwhile Myanmar’s players who were able to register goals are Hlaing Bo Bo with two while Aung Thu, Htet Phyoe Wai, Maung Maung Lwin, Sithu Aung, and Than Htet Aung got one goal each. The Asian Lions though went out of contention after failing to survive the group stage of the tournament.

For the Philippines, Patrick Reichelt had two goals under his name with Jovin Bedic, James Younghusband, Martin Steuble, Carli de Murga and Phil Younghusband chipping in with one goal from each. The Azkals ended their campaign in the semifinal, after being beaten by Vietnam.

As for the tally for the most number of goals scored, Thailand are on top at the moment with 16 goals in total, followed closely by Vietnam with 14. But with Vietnam still having a game in hand with the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final, the Golden Dragons still have a chance to seize the lead as Thailand are already eliminated after failing to progress out of the semifinal against Malaysia.