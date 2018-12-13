AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: We have defeated Vietnam in Hanoi before – Malaysia’s Farizal Marlias

Despite failing to capitalise from their home match in Bukit Jalil Stadium, with Vietnam holding a slim but crucial advantage via away goals after a 2-2 draw, goalkeeper Farizal Marlias is still hopeful that Malaysia can still turn the tide come the second leg in My Dinh Stadium.

His source of optimism for such a possible pendulum swing in the course of the final is due to the fact that Harimau Malaya have already shown before that they can win in Vietnam’s capital.

“Vietnam are strong in Hanoi, but we have won there in the past. In 2014, Malaysia lost at home but [we were able to] beat Vietnam in Hanoi to reach the final, so our dream of winning the title is still there,” said Farizal in an interview with New Straits Times.

The goalkeeper was referring to the 2014 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign when Malaysia were able to beat Vietnam 4-2 in the away leg of the semifinal after the home leg at Shah Alam Stadium ended in a 2-1 loss.

However, despite the feat of 2014, this 2018 edition is a much different proposition with the stakes higher being a final, and the fact that this Vietnam squad possess a significant amount of youthful talent and energy that have provided the Malaysians some serious problems in the clash at Bukit Jalil.

The second leg of the final is set to kick-off on December 15, 2018 at 2030H HKT to be held at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam.