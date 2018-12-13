AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: The best fan costumes from the first leg of the final at Bukit Jalil

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final first leg that ended in a 2-2 draw between Malaysia and Vietnam has produced an electric atmosphere in Bukit Jalil Stadium thanks to the fans.

The 88,482 supporters that packed the massive stadium in Kuala Lumpur definitely made the highly anticipated and crucial opening fixture between the finalists even more special last December 11, 2018.

Along with that amazing turnout, here are some of the images of the fans that provided additional colour, excitement and atmosphere.

Squad goals – Whether its going into the stadium in colourful traditional outfits or in shirts that depict national pride, doing it with your mates definitely adds more to the fun.

Harimau Malaya – One fan definitely went through the lengths just to come up with a decent appearance that depicts the Malayan Tiger through body paint. Great effort!

Big horns – A Vietnamese fan went into the stadium in a massive headgear. He definitely stood out in the sea of read from the away fans’ side.

Another Vietnam fan, this time, sporting that distinctive face paint.

Football fever – You could feel it in this Vietnamese fans’ headgear.

Some more masked fans that added colour to the atmosphere:

And finally, who could not miss the ‘Topless Area’ lads?

The first leg definitely provided some memorable moments because of both teams’ set of fans. Now it’s time to anticipate what spectacle and surprises the return leg in My Dinh Stadium will provide on December 15.