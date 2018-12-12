The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has said in a statement that it will investigate the overcrowding of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur during the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final.

Several Vietnam fans have complained that the away section at the Bukit Jalil was overcrowded during the final first leg between Malaysia and Vietnam on Tuesday while several other supporters could not even enter the stadium despite possessing tickets for the match.

Many 🇻🇳 🇻🇳 #Vietnam fans who had tickets for @affsuzukicup 2018 final in 🇲🇾 🇲🇾 #KualaLumpur could not enter the Bukit Jalil Stadium last night 🛑 And they are now making their voices heard and asking for an apology! 😡 👎#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride https://t.co/duJisL2Mbr — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) December 12, 2018

“We will investigate as many are speculating about it on social media. And this is tarnishing our image and also raising matters pertaining safety issues,” said FAM Secretary General Stuart Ramalingam in the statement that was released on Wednesday.

FAM said that they will work closely with the police to look into the matter while also admitting that there were more away fans in the stadium than the number of tickets that were sold for the final.

FAM said the visiting fans are normally allocated 6,000 seats at the Bukit Jalil Stadium but the Vietnam Football Federation had insisted for only 3,500 seats.

“But judging from the attendance, there were probably more than expected, and we will investigate from where the additional tickets came from,” Stuart was quoted as saying.