Vietnam squandered a two-goal lead in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final against Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

However, the Golden Dragons managed to escape the steaming cauldron that was the Bukit Jalil with a 2-2 draw and more importantly, with two away goals in the bag.

Now, they have 90 minutes at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on December 15 where they will be cheered on by a red sea of Vietnamese fans who will be at the top of their voices to make sure the home team emerge victorious over the Malaysians.

But what should this young Vietnam side coached by Park Hang-seo do to ensure that they land a second AFF Suzuki Cup title since their maiden triumph in the biennial competition back in 2008?

FOX Sports Asia tries to put out an action plan for Vietnam to follow in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final second leg in Hanoi.

1. SHORE UP THEIR ONCE-IMPENETRABLE DEFENCE

No team, including Malaysia, were able to break down the Vietnam backline in the group stage of the competition as the Golden Dragons eased into the semifinal with four clean sheets from as many matches. But in the three matches since, they have conceded four including the two they let in against Malaysia in the first leg while they looked to be running away with the title two goals to the good!

It could simply be complacency creeping in for a young Vietnam squad or it could be the fatigue finally showing with matches coming thick and fast. Either way, it will be vital that Park Hang-seo get his three-man defence focussed and ready for the second leg at My Dinh Stadium this Saturday night if the boys in red are to emerge victorious — especially as things point to a very tight contest with little or no room for error.

2. BE CLINICAL IN FRONT OF THE GOAL

Ruthlessness was another trait that this Vietnam side possessed in the group stages, but seems to have forgotten during the first leg of the final at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium. Though they had raced to a two-goal lead early in the game, the Vietnamese attackers failed to put the game beyond doubt as they wasted at least a couple of glorious chances to make it game, set and match.

Part of the problem was South Korean tactician Park giving veteran forward Nguyen Anh Duc some rest ahead of the second leg. Ha Duc Chinh who replaced him up front missed two gilt-edged chances while Phan Van Duc also missed a chance on his own. With Anh Duc expected to return, Vietnam fans will be hoping their team will display far better killer instinct in attack to triumph over the Malaysian Tigers.

3. ATTACK FROM THE GET-GO AND KILL THE GAME EARLY

Malaysia might be heading into the second leg on the back foot having conceded two away goals, but the belief that they can nick something from the all-important tie will only increase if the score remains to be goalless. Malaysia have shown some grit in the tournament so far having come back from the brink on multiple occasions, and that is something that the Vietnamese wouldn’t want to see a repeat of.

Head coach Tan Cheng Hoe will line up his Malaysia players with the intention of scoring once and then protecting that lead by hook or by crook, but Vietnam can throw that game plan out of the window if they can score first and early. Then, the onus and the pressure that comes with it will be on the Harimau Malaya to try and score twice to get them back in the driving seat in the tie.