AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Three things Malaysia must do to win the second leg of final

With the first leg of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final done, the final 90 minutes at My Dinh Stadium will determine who wins between Malaysia and Vietnam.

The Golden Dragons had a great opportunity to put one hand on the title as they scored two early goals to put them ahead, but the gritty Malaysian squad scored twice, once on each half to level the score at 2-2.

In front of 80,000 fans at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, the Malaysians dug themselves a big hole but were able to climb their way out, but the job is still not done.

Vietnam hold a slight advantage as they are heading home and have the benefit of away goals so it is up to the 2010 champions to try and topple the 2008 title winners.

Here are three keys for Malaysia heading into the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

1. BE AGGRESSIVE AND MAINTAIN PHYSICALITY

As seen in the first leg of the match, the Vietnamese squad knew that it was hostile territory heading into Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Instead of being overcome by the situation, they appeared to thrive and used it to fire their own flame as they pushed along against the fans and Malaysian squad.

It eventually paid off with goals from Nguyen Huy Hung and Pham Duc Huy – both which came within the first 25 minutes of the match.

This would stun everyone in Bukit Jalil as the guests were looking strong early.

Malaysia should try and emulate the same attitude when they become visitors in the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

My Dinh Stadium will be rocking and fans are hoping for the Vietnamese squad to be crowned champions and Malaysia should be aggressive as they try to silence the crowd.

Already with a slight advantage, Vietnam might settle for a more defensive stance and implore a defensive but physical brand of play – something that the Malayan Tigers should try and match. Tenacity, aggression and surpassing the Vietnamese energy within My Dinh Stadium is important.

2. PUSH FOR AN EARLY GOAL

Coinciding with the first point, Malaysia should start the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup final with purpose – as they try to get an early goal in the game.

Before the semis, Vietnam boasted incredible defence – not allowing a single goal throughout the group stages.

As the campaign progressed, the Philippines found holes in the Vietnam defence and even the Malaysians found success as they looked for goals at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Malaysia have a potent attacking duo of Norshahrul Idlan Talaha and skipper Zaquan Adha Radzak and it is imperative that the two continuously get involved in attacks for the Malayan Tigers.

Norshahrul already has five goals in his tally – three behind tournament leader Adisak Kraisorn of Thailand. Meanwhile, Zaquan has three so far in the tournament.

Vietnam are going to try and tame these two attackers throughout the night so giving them chances and early looks as the match progresses should only help them in gaining confidence and eventually find a goal.

3. SUMAREH NEEDS TO STEP UP

Speaking of a potent attack, Mohamadou Sumareh should also try and play the game of his life if he wants Malaysia to be crowned as champions in Hanoi.

In the first leg, he was contained by the Vietnamese defence and it cost the team dearly. His creativity and threat down the flanks are crucial for the Malayan Tigers as they look to create chances to score.

With the situation they face heading into the second leg, goals are needed for Malaysia and a constant supply of chances must also be created.

The 24-year-old has been a key cog for the machine that is Malaysia heading into the final of the competition and for him to disappear at this stage would be devastating for himself and the team.

He must find the confidence to lead and be part of an inspired offence.