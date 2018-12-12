AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 has given us plenty of moment to cherish over the last few weeks. As another edition of the biennial event nears its completion with Malaysia and Vietnam still in the hunt for the ultimate prize, the tournament indeed looks to be going out with a bang!

At least that is the indication from Vietnam as far as the television advertisement revenue from the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final gives us as their national team is poised to lift a second AFF Championship title come December 15.

According to a report in VnExpress, a 30-second TV ad on Vietnam’s national broadcaster VTV during the second leg of the final will cost around VND 950 million which is equal to almost $ 40,670.

To provide some context, television ads for the FIFA World Cup 2018 final between France and Croatia last July had cost VND 800 million ($ 34,250) that had held the previous record in Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the semifinals of the football competition in the 2018 Asian Games where Vietnam faced South Korea last August had seen 30-second ad spots sold for VND 450 million ($ 19,230).

The reports also says that VTV has introduced shorter-term options such as 10-second, 15-second and 20-second advertisement spots priced at VND 475 million ($ 20,338), VND 570 million ($ 24,405) and VND 712.5 million ($3 0,485) respectively.

Vietnam were held to a 2-2 draw by Malaysia in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

The crunch second leg tie is to be played at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on December 15.