AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: We will give our all against Vietnam in Hanoi – Malaysia’s Safawi Rasid

Finding themselves two goals down inside the first 30 minutes of the first leg of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final, Malaysia dug deep and still managed to get a 2-2 draw in front of their home crowd at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Goals from Nguyen Huy Hung and Pham Duc Huy put the Golden Dragons firmly ahead in the game but the Malaysians crawled back behind Shahrul Saad and Safawi Rasid who beat the vaunted defence of the 2008 winners.

Speaking to AFF Suzuki Cup , Safawi admitted they made things tough for themselves.

He said: “Tonight was a bit difficult for us because we fought with a very tough team and it didn’t help that we conceded early goals.

“It was good to be able to fight back and make it 2-2 though but maybe tonight wasn’t our night or our best performance but we’ll try to fix our weaknesses heading into the second leg.”

Vietnam were able to hold their nerves in front of 80,000 fans at Bukit Jalil National Stadium and the Malaysian squad know they have to do the same when the second leg gets played at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi.

Furthermore, Safawi knows they have to overcome Vietnam’s advantage on away goals as they look for their second AFF Suzuki Cup crown.

He said: “Maybe we didn’t get any luck at home and I know there will be pressure in Hanoi but we will fight with everything we have to get the result we need and bring the trophy back to Malaysia.”

“We know it won’t be easy to win in Vietnam but I’m sure all my teammates will remain focused and make sure that we’re physically and mentally right to go.”