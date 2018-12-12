Vietnam looked firmly in control in the early stages of their first-leg match against Malaysia at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final but had to settle for a draw after an inspired comeback from the hosts.

Goals by Nguyen Huy Hung and Pham Duc Huy in the 22nd and 25th, respectively, gave the Golden Dragons a big lead. Unfortunately, they could not hang on to it as Shahrul Saad scored in the 36th and Safawi Rasid completed the comeback with a 60th minute equaliser to share the spoils.

Now, instead of a win, Vietnam go back to My Dinh Stadium level but with a slight advantage of away goals.

Defender Tran Dinh Trong admitted they are happy with the away goals, but still have work to do when they take their turns as hosts.

Speaking to AFF Suzuki Cup , he said: “Having those two goals and the draw is an advantage, I agree, but not such a big one and we still need to make sure that we don’t concede any goals in the next match in Hanoi.”

Now heading home, he knows that the Malaysian squad will have a different and attack-centric style of play when they meet for the second leg.

The 21-year-old revealed: “We need to concentrate and have good preparation to fix any concerns and do our best.

“Today the team tried our best to get a good result from the first leg but we regret only being able to take a draw, but that’s football.”

“We’ve played together for a long, long time. We did our best in this match and also considered the result but we’re not worried too about the draw – the result is not a problem for us and we’re looking forward to the second leg.”