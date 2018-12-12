There was nothing to separate Malaysia and Vietnam in the first leg of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final at the Bukit Jalil Stadium. While the visitors got off to the perfect start, the hosts clawed their way back to erase a two-goal deficit. FOX Sports Asia looks at the numbers that played a defining role in the match.

Shot accuracy (50% vs 27%)

44' Save! Farizal Marlias denies Duc Chinh again! The Malaysian goalkeeper has made two stunning stops to keep his team in the match. #MASvVIE #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/qg6z6AWIN3 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 11, 2018

The Malaysian strikers Norshahrul Idlan and Zaquan Adha, as well as the rest of the attackers, have been guilty of missing gilt-edged opportunities in the past, but this time around, it was Vietnam who were in the more generous mood.

While both teams managed four shots on target apiece, Malaysia’s came from a total of eight attempted, while Vietnam’s were from 15 attempted; a woeful 27% shot accuracy.

What makes the numbers even worse from a Vietnamese perspective is that out of the 15 shots they did attempt, eight were from inside the box.

This just draws more attention to the manager’s decision to drop their star striker Nguyen Anh Duc for such a huge encounter.

Ha Duc Chinh and Phan Van Duc both spurned glorious chances to put the game to bed, with the former especially culpable.

Fouls (20 vs 15), Cards (5 vs 3)

The physical nature of the contest was evident right from the outset, with challenges flying in from both teams. While it looked like Vietnam were doing more of the damage, the numbers indicate that it was indeed Malaysia who played the ‘dirtier’ of the lot.

Malaysia committed a total of 20 fouls to Vietnam’s 15. However, arguably the biggest talking point in the game was from a dirty elbow thrown by Do Duy Manh at the hosts’ skipper Zaquan Adha, which the referee did not take action against.

Aside from that, there were numerous other challenges that were left unpunished, including several from Norshahrul.

Vietnam’s talisman Quang Hai was often on the receiving end of a few nasty tackles, as Malaysia tried to neutralise his threat.

A total of eight yellow cards were displayed – five to Malaysia and three to Vietnam.

Interestingly, both of Malaysia’s goals came from set-pieces as well.

Possession (59% vs 41%)

Malaysia have played a possession-based style of football throughout the competition and that was on show yet again against Vietnam as they enjoyed the lion’s share of the ball.

Tan Cheng Hoe’s side finished with 59% of the possession; a clear indication that they managed to impose their will on the visitors.

Passes (401 vs 291)

Another stat that sticks out is the passes attempted by both teams. Malaysia, true to their style, managed 401 passes on the night, with a pass completion rate of 79 per cent.

On the other hand, Vietnam were much more direct in their approach, with 291 passes at a completion rate of 70 per cent.

With Malaysia dominating the possession and also attempting to press Vietnam high up the pitch, the Golden Dragons often resorted to route one football, launching the ball up towards their strikers and it almost worked a couple of times, only for the likes of Tien Linh to be denied.

The visitors completed a total of 69 long passes, while the hosts managed just 52 as they attempted to keep the ball on the ground and moving quickly.

Crosses (15 vs 10)

13' Chance! Safawi Rasid runs on to a brilliant through ball by Akram Mahinan. He then delivers a good cross in which almost reaches Norshahrul only for the defender to intervene. #MASvVIE #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/m4CWgnDOkS — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 11, 2018

The hosts’ strength has always been their wing-play. Spreading the play and trying to use every inch of the field, a majority of Malaysia’s attacks go through Safawi Rasid and Mohamadou Sumareh, who are responsible for getting beyond the full-backs and delivering pin-point crosses to the strikers.

Vietnam, on the other hand, prefer playing through the middle with the likes of Nguyen Quang Hai and co. trying to feed the strikers.

This was also on display as Malaysia attempted a total of 15 crosses to Vietnam’s 10; clear evidence of the wing threat that Harimau Malaya possess.