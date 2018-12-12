AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: History suggests Vietnam have slight advantage over Malaysia in second leg

With the AFF Suzuki Cup starting back in 1996, they only adapted a two-legged final back in 2004 – with Indonesia and Singapore battling during the time.

And with the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final now halfway done, we try and take a look back whether the team hosting the second leg has a significant advantage given past results.

At the moment, Malaysia and Vietnam are tied 2-2 on aggregate after the first leg at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, with the second leg to be played at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi.

2004 FINAL – Singapore 5 – 2 Indonesia (on aggregate)

In this finals match, the Singaporeans were dominant in both legs as they beat Indonesia 3-1 at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

And when they finally played at home at the National Stadium in Kallang, they didn’t rest on their advantage as they still won that leg 2-1 to eventually win 5-2 on aggregate.

2007 FINAL – Singapore 3 – 2 Thailand (on aggregate)

Singapore found themselves in the final again and, this time, against Thailand.

As hosts in the first leg, Singapore won 2-1 and had the lead despite the War Elephants getting a crucial away goal.

However, that would not matter as the second leg ended in a 1-1 draw in Bangkok to award Singapore a 3-2 aggregate victory and another AFF Suzuki Cup title.

2008 FINAL – Vietnam 3 – 2 Thailand (on aggregate)

After a disappointing final, Thailand were back in 2008 and faced Vietnam who were looking for their first title.

However, the War Elephants lost at home in the first leg 2-1 and the Golden Dragons were able to hold a 1-1 draw in their home leg to secure the 3-2 aggregate win and lift their first-ever AFF Suzuki Cup.

2010 FINAL – Malaysia 4 – 2 Indonesia (on aggregate)

After one half of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup finalists won their first title in 2008, the second half were triumphant in 2010 as Malaysia had a great home tie to beat Indonesia 3-0 at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Indonesia rallied back in the second leg with a 2-1 win, but the Malayan Tigers did enough in the first leg to get a taste of AFF Suzuki Cup glory.

2012 FINAL – Singapore 3 – 2 Thailand (on aggregate)

Another clash of the two most successful teams in the AFF Suzuki Cup as Singapore battled Thailand in the final in 2012.

Singapore hosted the first leg and took the win 3-1 which was enough to see them through another title despite Thailand winning the second leg 1-0. A 3-2 aggregate win favoured the Lions this year.

2014 FINAL – Thailand 4 – 3 Malaysia (on aggregate)

Thailand and Malaysia battled for supremacy in the 2014 AFF Suzuki Cup and the War Elephants won 2-0 in the first leg to get an aggregate lead over the Malayan Tigers.

Malaysia managed to win the second leg 3-2 but the two goals they allowed in the final 10 minutes of the match meant that the War Elephants had the 4-3 aggregate lead for the title.

2016 FINAL – Thailand 3 – 2 Indonesia (on aggregate)





Looking for back-to-back titles, Thailand faced Indonesia but found themselves down in the first leg as Indonesia had the home advantage and took a 2-1 victory.

However, the second tie at Rajamangala Stadium proved to be the deciding factor as Thailand took a 2-0 win and it was enough for them to get the come-from-behind victory in front of their home crowd.

CONCLUSION

With Malaysia and Vietnam tied 2-2 after the first leg, the advantage is definitely with the Golden Dragons as they will play at home and have crucial away goals to support them.

Looking at the recent finals matches, the team with the advantage heading into the second leg would normally go on to win the championship. The only anomaly is the 2016 final where Thailand were able to overcome adversity to win.

Following the train of thought, Vietnam are at a significant advantage especially when they’re playing at home. Even a draw may see them away as champions for the second time in the competition.

However, Malaysia have proven that they have the talent and grit to perform under pressure. They might need to play flawless football in Hanoi, but if they are able to do it then glory awaits the Malayan Tigers.