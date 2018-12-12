AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Final 1st Leg: I’m still positive about our chances – Tan Cheng Hoe

Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe shared his thoughts about the match after his team produced a fightback to level things off at 2-2 on aggregate for a fighting chance ahead of the AFF Suzuki Cup final second leg at My Dinh Stadium on December 15, 2018.

FT: Malaysia 2-2 Vietnam After going two goals down, Malaysia rally back to earn a draw. However, Vietnam have what they came for- two big away goals. It ends level after the first leg of the @affsuzukicup Final. #MASvVIE #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/MQZkLNTTZU — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 11, 2018

“Overall, we played well,” said Tan Cheng Hoe while speaking to the media as his side dug deep to overcome an early two-goal deficit and finish the first leg of the tie with a draw.

“We conceded early again, just like in Hanoi, because we lost our defensive focus. But we still have one more leg in [Vietnam] and I’m positive about our chances [there].”

The Harimau Malaya head coach also mentioned two of his players who grabbed the opportunity by coming up with good performances.

“We started well, but [our] lack of concentration forced us to concede. Syahmi [Safari] and Aidil [Zafuan] did not play, but Amirul Azhan and Irfan [Zakaria] played [to] their best level tonight. We know Vietnam have better players and more quality, so I’m definitely happy.”

As for his side’s lacklustre start to the match, Tan Cheng Hoe acknowledges the matter, but at the same time, noted his team’s ability to respond by producing two goals to make it all-square.

“Yes, we conceded two goals, but we came back strongly to equalise by [also] scoring two goals. As I said, we still have another leg in Hanoi.”

The Malaysian mentor also noted that fact that the next leg won’t come easy so he’s hoping that his team can recover in time for the decider.

“This is the first time my players have played under such high intensity, so it’s not easy. I hope they can all rest and recover in time for the next game. We know Vietnam have not only been playing well in this tournament. They [also] have been doing well for the last year.

In closing, coach Tan Cheng Hoe stated that his side needed to learn from the first leg’s result, especially when it comes to his players keeping their focus. At the same time, he also stressed that despite of the monumental challenge ahead in the away leg, his players are still full of optimism in getting the result and the trophy.

“Match by match we have to learn something. We have conceded goals because of issues with concentration. It’s not going to be easy, but the players themselves are confident of going to Hanoi and getting a positive result.”