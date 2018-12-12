AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: How Malaysia exploited Vietnam’s errors to earn a hard-fought draw

Vietnam were left disappointed on a night Malaysia showed excellent character. The Harimau Malaya went two goals down in the first half only to peg their opponents back in the AFF Suzuki Cup Final first leg. Despite, Vietnam’s two away goals, Malaysia gave them excellent chance ahead of the away tie. And thus, we analyse what transpired at the Bukit Jalil tonight.

Vietnam wasteful without Anh Duc

Park Hang-Seo ran a little experiment tonight when he sent his side on to the pitch without star striker Nguyen Anh Duc. The veteran’s sacrifice was made to add more energy to the front-three, who had an average age of 21.

While Park’s experiment did give Vietnam an upper hand tactically, it took away the edge in attack. Ha Duc Chinh and Phan Van Duc were constantly running into empty spaces, while Nguyen Quang Hai sat a little deeper and picked out his teammates.

However, once they were through, they found it hard to find a way past the Malaysian goalkeeper. Duc Chinh missed two big chances while Van Duc missed one himself, as the Harimau Malaya punished Vietnam for their complacency in front of goal.

That being said, Vietnam did race in a two-goal lead, albeit momentarily. The Golden Dragons’ youthful attack was quick on the counter and broke down the Malaysian defence constantly. The key break came on the 22nd minute when Nguyen Huy Hung’s deflected shot found the corner. Three minutes later, they were two up, thanks to an absolute belter by Pham Duc Huy.

That, however, wasn’t to last.

Malaysia make their chances count

Malaysia were up against a side which had conceded just two goals so far in the AFF Suzuki Cup. As a result, the Harimau Malaya knew well that they needed something special to beat a stubborn Vietnamese defence.

However, it proved to be no easy task. The Golden Dragons dealt easily with the Malaysian attacking duo of Norshahrul Idlan Talaha and Zaquan Adha. The two experienced frontmen were completely played out of the game, leaving the home side with a disadvantage.

Fortunately for Malaysia, one of their key players, Safawi Rasid, decided to step up at the right moment. Moreover, the home midfield was at there very best tonight, finding pockets of space behind Vietnam’s advanced wingbacks.

That being said, both of Malaysia’s goals came via set-pieces. Shahrul Saad headed in a brilliant Syamer Kutty freekick before Safawi Rasid produced magic from a deal ball. In doing so, Malaysia exploited one of the few problem areas of the Vietnamese side.

Vietnam have now conceded three of their four goals from a set-piece.