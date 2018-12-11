Vietnam had to ultimately settle for a draw against Malaysia in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup Final. The Golden Dragons went two ahead only to be pegged back by a determined Malaysian side. Here’s what Vietnam head coach Park Hang-Seo made of the draw.

“I think our players played really well today and fought hard. We scored two goals but conceded two goals from set play which was little bit disappointing. But we didn’t lose and got a draw away so we will prepare for the next game and do our best,” said Park about letting a two-goal lead slip.

However, the Vietnam head coach refused to address the set plays as a ‘big problem’, stating that Vietnam should’ve been more careful in defence.

“I don’t think their set plays is a big problem for us. We shouldn’t have made the fouls to concede those goals so we need to prepare more by analysing the videos on their set plays.”

The biggest talking point pre-match was Vietnam’s top-scorer, Nguyen Anh Duc being dropped. Here’s the head coach with an update on the situation:

“Anh Duc maybe will play in Hanoi because I gave him enough rest today. Duc Chinh missed several chances today and we will prepare more for the game at home.

Before taking his leave, the South Korean manager also had a few words to say about the atmosphere, stating that Hanoi would be no different than tonight, “I was worried about the loud cheering from the 80,000 fans here at Bukit Jalil but we have our own fans in Hanoi and will be the same at our stadium.”

Vietnam will now welcome Malaysia at the My Dinh National Stadium on December 15, for the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup Final.