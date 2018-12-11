Malaysia staged a brilliant comeback to grab a 2-2 draw against Vietnam in the first leg of their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

But the biggest talking point from the game was an incident that took place early on in the game and one that could have changed the whole complexion of the closely-contested fixture.

The incident in question took place in the 10th minute of the game when Vietnam’s Do Duy Manh and Malaysia’s Zaquan Adha got involved in some friction at the centre of the pitch.

The replays from the match clearly showed Vietnam defender throwing a punch at the face of Malaysia captain Zaquan who went down on the floor with hands on his face!

Despite much protest from Zaquan and other Malaysia players as well as their head coach Tan Cheng Hoe on the touchline who though the off-the-ball incident was worthy of a red card, the referee was not moved.

The match official instead decided to give a talking to to both Duy Manh and Zaquan and kept the cards to his pocket — much to the fury of the Malaysia players and support staff as well as their fans in the stadium as well as on the internet!

Most of the Malaysia fans were of the opinion that the Vietnamese defender should have had an early bath and wondered how the match would have panned out if Vietnam played with one man less against the Malaysians at a roaring Bukit Jalil Stadium.

no 28 player vietnam ni red card dia ni satgi — fahmi (@itsp4mi) December 11, 2018

Vietnam no 28 ni patut red card do. Dah dua kali foul off ball — Ahmad (@humaidiadnan) December 11, 2018

The Vietnam no.28 should have been sent off for the lash out just now. Maybe they should play football and not try to sit deep and hit on the counter. Grow some balls 🙄😑 https://t.co/39vW4VzhKA — Keshen Krish (@KrishKeshen) December 11, 2018

Meanwhile, another fan put some context into the situation.

The vietnamese players have been asked to instigate Zaquan i guess remembering what happen in the 2009 in the SEA Games against Vietnam and Zaquan got a red card. Psycholigical huh. — Ra Kanason 🇲🇾⚽️🐯 (@KanasonR) December 11, 2018

Though the referee didn’t act according to their liking, Malaysia will be happy that they will go to Hanoi for the return leg still level on 2-2 despite behind on away goals.