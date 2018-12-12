AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Final First Leg: Malaysia 2-2 Vietnam, Player Ratings

The first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final between hosts Malaysia and Vietnam ended in a 2-2 draw, with the visitors nursing a slim but important advantage through away goals heading into the return leg in Hanoi.

Here’s how we think each player fared for tonight:

MALAYSIA

GK – Farizal Marlias (6/10): May have started on the wrong foot after conceding two goals with the first one a clear misjudgement. But produced a brilliant performance late on to deny some very promising chances for Vietnam.

DF – Amirul Azhan Aznan (4.5/10): Started poorly along with the rest of the Malaysian backline that gave the visitors an early two-goal advantage. A substitution in the 60th minute meant that he could have given more.

DF – Irfan Zakaria (5.5/10): A shaky performance early on helped the opposition score on two early strikes.

DF – Shahrul Saad (6.5/10): Could have done better to intercept the ball that led to the first goal by Vietnam. But a goal in the 36th minute proved to be his saving grace.

DF – Nazirul Naim Che Hashim (4/10): A scary performance early in the match along with his backline partners gave the opposition an advantage via away goals after the final whistle. He was also handed an early yellow card. An injury though further confirmed a forgettable shift for Nazirul as he was replaced in just the 41st minute

FW – Mohamadou Sumareh (6/10): Sumareh, as usual, has been active in the middle of the park, distributing the ball and making dangerous runs into Vietnam’s territory.

MF – Syamer Kutty Abba (6.5/10): The central midfielder has been an industrious element again for the Harimau Malaya when needed. His moment arrived by feeding the ball that led to Shahrul Saad’s 36th minute breakthrough goal for the hosts. A yellow card resulted a much lower rating for him though.

MF – Akram Mahinan (6/10): A decent performance from the midfielder, providing the much needed spark late in the first half that got sustained until the second half as Malaysia tried to complete a comeback.

MF – Safawi Rasid (7/10): Another bright performance for Malaysia’s attacking approach. His equaliser goal right at the hour mark gave his side a fighting chance heading into the second leg.

FW – Zaquan Adha Abd Razak (6/10): A decent night for Zaquan Adha, he has been in the mix of things for Malaysia and contributed to the overall attacking plays from the frontline.

FW – Norshahrul Idlan Talaha (5.5/10): A forgettable night for Norshahrul as he performed lower than his standards. This could be credited as well to Vietnam’s defence but he could have injected more threat for his squad.

Substitutes:

Adam Nor Azlin (6/10): Adam got into the match as an early substitute. His overall performance has been good, helping to deny Vietnam in scoring more. He could have had a better rating save for a yellow card in the second half.

Syafiq Ahmad (5.5/10): Made the most out of the chance given to him as a 60th minute substitute by creating some chances for his team.

Akhyar Rashid (6/10): The youngster produced a solid performance in a short span of time by introducing a much needed impetus in the remaining time that he was introduced.

VIETNAM

GK – Dang Van Lam (6/10): The tournament’s best goalkeeper has been tested in this match conceding two goals. A late save in added time has been his best play as Vietnam takes a hold of the away goals advantage heading back to My Dinh.

DF – Doan Van Hau (3.5/10): Doan Van Hau was at fault for Shahrul Saad’s goal. A much better pressure applied in that play may have unsettled his opponent that may have thwarted the goal that was eventually produced. He was also at fault for the foul that led to Malaysia’s equaliser.

DF – Que Ngoc Hai (6/10): Uncharacteristically lacklustre in this final first leg as his lapses along with his defensive partners helped produce the first goal and also some promising plays up front by the hosts.

DF – Tran Dinh Trong (5.5/10): Could have produced a much better defensive performance. A yellow card late in the match further adds to his blemished shift for the night.

DF – Do Duy Manh (5/10): Like the other players that make up the backline, it was a shift that could have been much better. A yellow card early on and two goals that put Malaysia back in contention further made his night a not so good one in terms of output.

DF – Nguyen Trong Hoang (6/10): Provided width from the wing back position. But defensively, could improve more especially in the second leg.

MF – Nguyen Quang Hai (6.5/10): A solid performance. He provided serious problems for Malaysia’s defence. But a squandered chance meant that he could have come up with a better performance.

MF – Nguyen Huy Hung (7/10): A lively performance from the middle of the park really gave Malaysia some worrying moments. His opening goal just showed an inspired performance overall from an individual standpoint.

MF – Pham Duc Huy (7/10): Had a decent game in the midfield. Scored an amazing goal from range that gave Vietnam an advantage heading into the second leg.

FW – Ha Duc Chinh (5/10): An acceptable but quiet performance as a starter, but lacked the incisiveness needed for a striker. He eventually was subbed out in just the 53rd minute.

FW – Phan Van Duc (5.5/10): Definitely one of the nights to forget for the usually stellar Van Duc. He squandered some golden chances that could have already put an end to the tie.

Substitutes:

Nguyen Tien Linh (5.5/10): His introduction did not produce much of an impact when he replaced Ha Duc Chinh.

Nguyen Cong Phuong (5.5/10): Again provided the much needed threat up front upon his introduction but could not capitalise on some half-chances that came his way.

Do Hung Dung (NA): Participated only in the last eight minutes of the match.