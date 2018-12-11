Malaysia were trailing Vietnam 2-1 in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

With less than 30 minutes to go, Malaysia needed a goal badly to get back in the tie and it was delivered by their young star Safawi Rasid in the 61st minute.

61′ GOAL! Malaysia are level! 2-2! Malaysia are back level from two down. And it is Safawi Rasid who curls in a brilliant freekick past Dang Van Lam! What a turnaround! #MASvVIE #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/jkhBeS9fPk — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 11, 2018

Vietnam had lined up six of their players in the wall to defend the free kick but the Johor Darul Ta’zim attacker who stepped up to take the set piece had no difficulty in beating the wall and the keeper.

With the Harimau Malaya back in the game 2-2, the crowd at the Bukit Jalil erupted.

As for Safawi, he has made the Malaysian fans dream yet again!