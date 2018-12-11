Vietnam were already 1-0 up early against Malaysia in the fist leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

And they soon made it 2-0 in their favour and with what was a brilliant effort from a long way out!

25′ GOAL! Vietnam score again! 2-0! Malaysia are falling apart here! But Vietnam won’t care. They have their second away goal, courtesy of Pham Duc Huy. And what a goal that was! #MASvVIE #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/m80oIvVXTe — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 11, 2018

The ball fell for Pham Duc Huy some 25 yards away from the goal and the 23-year-old holding midfielder unleashed an effort that found the way to the back of the net past an outstretched Malaysia goalkeeper Farizal Marlias.

Take a bow, son! Take a bow!