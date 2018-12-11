AFF Suzuki Cup |

Watch: Malaysia gets a lifeline as Shahrul Saad heads in against Vietnam in AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final

Malaysia were 2-0 goals down early in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, but a goal in the 36th minute gave them a lifeline before halftime! 

It was Shahrul Saad who found the goal for Malaysia arriving in the box with perfect timing to head in a free kick floated in by Syamer Kutty Abba from the left wing.

Tan Cheng Hoe will be hoping this goal will once again spur his team to pull off an unlikely result in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

Comments