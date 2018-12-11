Malaysia were 2-0 goals down early in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, but a goal in the 36th minute gave them a lifeline before halftime!

It was Shahrul Saad who found the goal for Malaysia arriving in the box with perfect timing to head in a free kick floated in by Syamer Kutty Abba from the left wing.

36′ GOAL! Malaysia get one back! 2-1! Syamer Kutty delivers a brilliant freekick in for Shahrul Saad to head into the net. Malaysia are back within one. Can they now go on and level the match? #MASvVIE #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/HChTlcMcZN — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 11, 2018

Tan Cheng Hoe will be hoping this goal will once again spur his team to pull off an unlikely result in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.