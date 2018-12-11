Watch: Vietnam take the lead against Malaysia in the first leg of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final

It was Vietnam who produced the first blow in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final against Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia were looking lively in the early stages of the game, but it was Vietnam who took the lead once again proving how clinical they are in front of the goal.

22′ GOAL! Vietnam score! 1-0! A stunning break from Vietnam sees Nguyen Huy Hung put the ball in the back of the net. Malaysia threw everything they had at the midfielder but he picked his spot easily. Vietnam with the away goal!#MASvVIE #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/k1SGPWWvPR — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 11, 2018

And it was Nguyen Huy Hung who scored the opener — which assumes more importance as it will be one away goal for the Golden Dragons to carry to the second leg to be held at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on December 15.