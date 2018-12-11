Malaysia and Vietnam faced each other at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final. But both teams were without some big names for the Malaysia leg of the grand finale!

Vietnam XI! The biggest news is Nguyen Anh Duc being left on the bench. #MASvVIE #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/ZXQuqezT1f — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 11, 2018

The major name missing from the Vietnam line up was that of their veteran striker Nguyen Anh Duc’s. The 33-year-old, one of the senior-most members in the Golden Dragons squad, had already scored three goals in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

But the striker had to settle for the bench in the first leg of the final as Vietnam’s South Korean coach Park Hang-seo decided to start with the younger Ha Duc Chinh, the 21-year-old SHB Da Nang striker.

Meanwhile, Tan Cheng Hoe sprang changes with his Malaysia 11. Though Syahmi Safari, the hero who almost turned a villain in the semifinal against Thailand, missed out after seeing a second yellow card, there were more changes to the Malaysia side.

The Malaysia head coach also decided to bench Aidil Zafuan and Syazwan Andik due to fitness issues. While Irfan Zakaria deputised for Aidil, Nazirul Naim replaced Syazwan in the starting 11.