Syed Saddiq, Malaysia’s Minister for Youth and Sports, has been one of the most vocal supporters of the Malaysia national team during their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign.

And the young politician was also in attendance when the Harimau Malaya faced Vietnam in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

But what has impressed many people is that Syed arrived at the Bukit Jalil Stadium not with a motorcade as one would expect, but by catching a metro train to the stadium along with other fans.

The minister himself share a picture of him donning the Malaysia national team home kit travelling in the train along with other supporters.

He posted the picture along with a caption asking the fans to keep the city and stadium premises clean, but also asking them to enjoy themselves while cheering for the Malaysian Tigers.

26-year-old Syed has been working towards helping Malaysian fans watch the game at the Bukit Jalil without much hassles and even opened up an indoor stadium close to the Bukit Jalil National Stadium for fans who did not get tickets to watch the final first leg.

Several dignitaries are expected to watch the game at the Bukit Jalil on Tuesday with Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad also among the attendees.