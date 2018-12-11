Thousands of Vietnam fans were clearly upset after the away section of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur was packed to the rafters ahead of the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final between Malaysia and Vietnam.

Live pictures from the stadium which has a capacity of 87,411 shows an away section which is packed tightly than usual for the final first leg with Vietnam fans hardly finding any space to move around.

It is learnt that around 3,000 seats are available for away fans at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, however, it was evident that there were more Vietnam fans than that number at the stadium for the final encounter.

It looked like a disaster in waiting, but it is learnt that the Malaysian authorities acted quickly and allowed some of the Vietnam fans to move to the other sections of the stadium to avoid the congestion.

A section of the Vietnam fans were allowed to sit with Malaysia fans and a few barriers between the two sections were removed.