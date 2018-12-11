Four Harimau Malaya fans have been rewarded with tickets to the sold out first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final between Malaysia and Vietnam after they emerged as the winners of the contest run by FOX Sports Malaysia this week.

FOX Sports Malaysia had asked the supporters of the Malaysia national football team to post creative photos or videos of them supporting the Harimau Malaya on Instagram with a caption on why they deserved a ticket to the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final to be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

And the four lucky winners who received two tickets apiece for the final were…

Maryam Jamilah

Naim Ajwad

Afandie

…and Shamsul Baharin

“Thank you FOX Sports for the tickets. Hopefully, we will be able to win tonight. It’s a huge game for Malaysia and we need to make use of our home advantage to get a strong lead and advantage tonight,” said Shamsul after getting hold of the tickets.

Now that all four of them have been assured of a ticket to watch the final first leg, they’d be hoping their team will produce a result that they can confidently carry to the second leg to be held at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on December 15.

Before we conclude, we leave you with the video and the song that helped Shamsul win the FOX Sports Malaysia contest…

Well done winners, and enjoy the game tonight!