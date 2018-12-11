Malaysia captain Zaquan Adha has said that he believed that the Harimau Malaya squad can emerge as the champions of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 — even before the start of the tournament!

Zaquan was speaking to the official website of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 ahead of the final first leg against Vietnam to be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Tuesday. And he credits the team’s togetherness and chemistry for that belief.

“Honestly, before the start of the tournament, I was quite confident that our team will be champions,” Zaquan said. “For that, we must train hard. But I like the situation when it comes to the harmony in the team and the character of the players and that’s driving us for sure,” said the captain.

“I’m confident in our team because I know the character of our players, every single one of them and their strengths,” said the Kuala Lumpur FA striker.

The final will pit Vietnam, who boast of the meanest defence in the tournament so far conceding just two goals, against Malaysia, who have been hailed as the best attack by many including Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo. But Zaquan says all that matters is how both the teams will implement their game plan over the two legs.

“When I play, I see our midfield where they can hold the ball, play the ball and pass the ball which is different from other teams. Anybody can say anything, but the only thing I am worried about is that we play how we know and how we want to play,” said the 31-year-old.

“So, if we talk about Malaysia having a good attack or Vietnam having a good defence only when you play you see the answer of those things and in football anything can happen,” he added.