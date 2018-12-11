AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Cup-winning coach Rajagobal looks to inspire Malaysia ahead of Vietnam final

With Malaysia looking to get a big win at home in the first leg of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final against Vietnam, the Football Association of Malaysia brought in a familiar face to help inspire the club.

Looking at FAM’s social media post, they invited former national team coach Datuk K. Rajagobal to conduct an inspiring team talk.

Leading Malaysia to their only AFF Suzuki Cup triumph back in 2010, Rajagobal called on the 2018 squad to bring the aura of 2010 back.

Speaking in a breakfast for the squad ahead of their clash, Rajagobal wanted the team to take the initiative through their home tie and be inspired to get the advantage over the Golden Dragons.

Aside from the players, the coaching staff which included Tan Cheng Hoe were present during the breakfast for the national squad.