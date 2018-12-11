Vietnam will face Malaysia in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, but Golden Dragons star Nguyen Cong Phuong thinks there is no added pressure for his team to play in front of the Malaysian fans.

“This is not the first time that we have played an away match. So, it’s not such a big issue and we’ve played a lot of matches with thousands of away supporters. So, we’re not under pressure,” Cong Phuong told the official website of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 ahead of the final. The 23-year-old attacker believes it could instead be an inspiration for the Vietnamese.

“You could say that it’s motivation for us and it can even push us to play a better match and show everyone about the quality in Vietnam,” Cong Phuong said as he looks to guide Vietnam to their second AFF Suzuki Cup title since their first triumph in the regional competition back in 2008.

Malaysia defeated tournament favourites Thailand to progress to the final, but it is Vietnam who head into the final as the strong favourites — credit to the brand of football they have displayed throughout the tournament.

“I can’t speak for the whole team, but actually from my point of view, it is a little bit of pressure,” he said. “But again, it’s also an inspiration for me to perform better. I also think we can play even better than we have in the competition in this first leg of the final,” said the forward who plays for V.League side Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC

“We know how important the match is for us and we’re going to be doing all we can to get a good result and make sure we can return to Vietnam with that positive outcome,” Cong Phuong added.