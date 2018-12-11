AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 10 places in Malaysia to watch final against Vietnam

There are only 80,000 seats inside the Bukit Jalil National Stadium and with over 32,000,000 Malaysians in the country, it would be impossible to fit the millions of fans who want to support Malaysia against Vietnam.

With the Malayan Tigers looking for their second AFF Suzuki Cup title in history, eyes are surely going to be glued to the action against the Golden Dragons.

If you are one of the unfortunate ones who are unable to watch the game in the venue, here are 10 places in the country where you can catch the action of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final.

1.Nasi Kandar Nasmir – Taman Semarak, Kulim, Kedah

With 11 branches within the Malaysian Peninsular section, the one located in Kulim, Kedah is open 24 hours and features a big screen with loud speakers to get a full glimpse of the action.

2.Al-Fariz Maju Restaurant – Section 15, Bandar Baru Bangi

Normally housing fans of the Premier League or UEFA Champions League, this restaurant is open 23 hours a day and has a big screen for those outside for an immersive experience.

View this post on Instagram meriah dia lain macam bossku💯 @malaysiasoccer @malayanfootball.my A post shared by rajaakilnaqiuddin (@akil.nqdin) on Dec 5, 2018 at 5:57am PST

3.Restaurant Ameer Ali – Section 15, Bandar Baru Bangi

Just located across the Al-Fariz Maju restaurant, Ameer Ali is open for 24 hours and also provides giant screens for fans to enjoy the game.

NZ wangsamaju guys. If you cant come to Bukit Jalil, you know where you should be heading tomorrow. #AFFSuzuki2018 pic.twitter.com/NJdzYjhJdY — aliff aziz (@_rupertt) December 10, 2018

4.NZ Wangsa Maju – Wangsa Maju

A popular place for football fans to watch their matches, NZ is usually home to Premier League clashes. However, with Malaysia in the AFF Suzuki Cup final it will obviously feature that epic battle.

5.The H Hartamas – Sri Hartamas, Kuala Lumpur

Another popular place especially for those located in Kuala Lumpur, this place boasts of an impressive screen for matches and excellent food to complement.

6.The Podium – Penchala River, Kuala Lumpur

Another popular place in Kuala Lumpur, The Podium is near residents of TTDI, Mutiara Damansara, Kota Damansara and Damansara Perdana who want to watch the action.

7.Hakim Restaurant – Section 7, Shah Alam

With the restaurant located relatively near universities and colleges, Hakim Restaurant should cater to the younger crowd. Normally this is a popular restaurant for Arsenal FC fans.

8.TGV Cinema – 1 Utama, Georgetown, Seremban, Sunway Pyramid, Tebrau, Wangsa Maju

After getting a number of requests to televise the AFF Suzuki Cup matches, TGV Cinemas have finally heeded to the supporters and will open six locations for them to watch the matches. The best thing is that admission is free!

9.Fiesta Big Screen – Dataran Putrajaya Presint 3, Putrajaya

For Putrajaya residents, this is an excellent place to watch the game as the Ministry of Youth and Sports partnered with Putrajaya Corporations to help push through with the Fiesta Big Screen. Furthermore, they will show the second leg of the final as well!

10.Live Party AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Final – Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil

Last, but not the least, is another project executed by Minister of Youth and Sports Syed Saddiq. This is a 15,000-seater next to Bukit Jalil National Stadiu where a live screening will be held. Be as close to the action as possible!

Cover courtesy of Mommy Nas