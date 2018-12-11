AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam coach wants strict action if Malaysia fans repeat 2010 laser incident

The last time Malaysia lifted the AFF Suzuki Cup title was back in 2010 as they beat Indonesia in the final in what remains to be their only title run in the competition.

Now, eight years later, they face Vietnam for another chance at glory. However, a dark cloud from 2010 seems to follow them as a few people have pointed out an unfortunate instance from Malaysian fans in the final of 2010.

During that match, many referred to times where laser pointers were used to distract players on the pitch. These laser devices would be used to hinder the players’ vision.

In fact, Indonesian players protested this by walking out in the middle of the match. Video evidences can be found online showing this case.

In fact, Vietnam coach Park Hang Seo spoke about this in the press conference. He said: “If some fans user laser during the match, AFF should take a strong step to ban and stop fans like that. I also know it’s rainy season in Malaysia but our players are prepared to play in this weather.”

Hopefully this won’t be the case as both teams have worked hard to reach the final and disruptive fans aren’t welcome in this sport.