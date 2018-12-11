AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Tickets for Malaysia-Vietnam Final being resold for up to RM 800

With the first leg of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final between Malaysia and Vietnam at the Bukit Jalil Stadium promising to be an intense affair, tickets are a hot commodity, with scalpers putting them up for sale at absurd prices.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) had confirmed that 80000 tickets for the first leg of the final at the Bukit Jalil had been sold out, with numerous fans failing to lay their hands on them despite having waited for over 16 hours.

Now though, they will get the opportunity to purchase them from scalpers who have put them up for sale starting at RM120. The tickets were initially priced at just RM40 (open stand) and RM50 (grandstand), and it is clear that the scalpers are taking advantage of the tremendous need for tickets by pricing them extravagantly.

Online ticketing platform Stubhub meanwhile has tickets priced at a whopping RM783.24, according to Malaysian outlet The Star Online.

In order to ease the growing demand of fans keen on watching the match, live screenings have been arranged at the neighboring Axiata Arena.

The match itself promises to be a riveting affair with Malaysia looking to take a first-leg lead before they travel to Vietnam.