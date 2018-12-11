AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Minister of Youth and Sports open new stadium for Malaysia fans to watch final against Vietnam

With over 80,000 fans ready to support Malaysia in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final against Vietnam, the Minister of Youth and Sports recently revealed that they’re opening other areas for fans to watch the game live.

Malaysia are looking to win their second AFF Suzuki Cup title, first since 2010, and fans have lined up – resulting in a complete sell-out .

While this has not gone without incident, as some scenes of fans disagreeing were seen around the arena, Syed Saddiq has followed through on his promise to try and help fans join in the festivities as much as possible despite not getting to but tickets inside Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Through his social media account, Syed revealed that they are opening Axiata Arena which is an indoor stadium which is situated next to Bukit Jalil.

His post can be seen below:

In the post, the Minister of Youth and Sports apologised to supporters who complained of not being able to buy tickets and reiterated that they are striving to improve the process.

He would go on to reveal the ‘live screening’ of the match in the new stadium. This houses around 15,000 which would make a grand total of 95,000 screaming fans within the same vicinity as Malaysia play host.

For those who have not been able to buy tickets, watching it live with fellow countrymen should be the next best thing – especially if Malaysia get the dream result they wish for.