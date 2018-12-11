AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Malaysia vs Vietnam

We’re now down to the last two matches in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup and Malaysia host Vietnam at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in the first leg of the final.

As hosts, the Malayan Tigers are hoping for a good outcome as they will have a tough task ahead of them as Vietnam play host in the second leg at My Dinh Stadium.

For the 2008 titlists, getting at least a draw away from home should be their target as they can win it all in the second leg in front of their crowd.

With that said, the first leg is always crucial and we take a look at the possible starting XI for both squads.

MALAYSIA (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Farizal

Defenders: Amirul Azhan Aznan, Irfan Zakaria, Shahrul Saad, Nazirul Naim

Midfielders: Akram Mahinan, Syamer Kutty, Safawi Rasid, Mohamadou Sumareh

Forwards: Norshahrul Idlan, Zaquan Adha

While Malaysia are looking to field in a team that has regularly played in the AFF Suzuki Cup, injuries may force them to change strategies and the inclusion of Irfan Zakaria for Aidil Zafuan may be the most noticeable difference. Syahmi Safari is out as well after seeing red against Thailand.

VIETNAM (3-4-3)

Goalkeeper: Van Lam

Defenders: Ngoc Hai, Dinh Trong, Duy Manh

Midfielders: Van Hau, Huy Hung, Duc Huy, Trong Hoang

Forwards: Van Duc, Anh Duc, Quang Hai

Adjustments for Vietnam may be evident too, with Hung Dung a question mark due to a back injury, Huy Hung may feature as the Golden Dragons are likely to play defensive throughout the match in order to stop the Malaysians from scoring in the contest.