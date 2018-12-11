Malaysia are set to take on Vietnam in the two-legged final of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup. Having already met previously in the competition – the Golden Dragons ran out comfortable 2-0 winners – the two teams are no strangers to one another. Ahead of the massive first leg at the Bukit Jalil Stadium, FOX Sports Asia analyses how the two sides stack up against each other by comparing key components of their defence, midfield and attack.

Farizal Marlias v Dang Van Lam

There can be only one winner here. While Farizal Marlias has had his moments, he has looked quite shaky when put under any kind of pressure. Roped into the side in place of Khairul Fahmi after three games of the group stage, Farizal has managed two clean sheets in three games.

However, he was at least partly at fault for both the goals his side conceded in the semifinal against Thailand, caught in no man’s land for the opener and flapping at a set-piece after charging out to meet it for the second.

While his save percentage remains respectable at 71.4 per cent, having kept out seven of the nine shots he has faced, the numbers still pale in comparison to Vietnam’s custodian.

Dang Van Lam has been a colossus in goal for Vietnam, especially during the group stages where he ensured shutouts in all four of the Golden Dragons’ games.

The two goals he has conceded this tournament, he was helpless to stop as both came from extremely close range in either leg of the semifinal against the Philippines.

Van Lam has maintained a save percentage of 83.3 per cent, having kept out 10 of the 12 shots he has faced thus far in the competition.

While his numbers are helped by Vietnam’s extremely solid backline, he does inspire a lot more confidence than Farizal.

Aidil Zafuan, Shahrul Saad v Que Ngoc Hai, Tran Dinh Trong

Aidil Zafuan and Shahrul Saad have formed quite an understanding in the Malaysian backline, producing similar numbers over the course of the tournament.

While Aidil has 21 clearances to go with four blocks, Shahrul has managed 24 clearances and six blocks across six games thus far.

The duo complements each other well, with Aidil sitting deep and neutralizing the aerial threat, and Shahrul often stepping up to make tackles and break up attacks.

This is quite evident from the numbers as well. Aidil has been involved in 23 aerial duels, coming out on top on 13 occasions, while his partner has won seven aerial duels in nine attempts.

Moreover, Aidil has failed to register a single tackle in the entire competition, which is quite astonishing, while Shahrul has completed eight of them successfully.

What could prove to be a big blow for the hosts though is the fact that Aidil is in a race against time to be fit, having picked up a thigh injury in the second leg of the semifinal against Thailand.

Both Malaysian defenders though are trumped by Malaysia’s centre-backs Que Ngoc Hai and Tran Dinh Trong. The duo, who often play as part of a back three, ensured the Golden Dragons did not concede a single goal throughout the group stages – in fact, they have allowed just 12 shots on Van Lam’s goal thus far.

Ngoc Hai has amassed 12 interceptions, three blocks and 19 clearances till date, whilst also winning 15 of 25 aerial duels, but it has been his partner Dinh Trong who has truly stood out for Vietnam at the back.

With 17 clearances and seven interceptions to go with 28 duels won, Dinh Trong has thwarted everything that has come his way. The duo were solid as ever in the previous match against Malaysia and there is no reason why they cannot enjoy the same amount of success tonight.

Akram Mahinan, Syamer Kutty Abba v Nguyen Quang Hai, Luong Xuan Truong

Akram Mahinan has been his side’s unsung hero to an extent. The competition leader in passes completed with 355, Akram has ensured Malaysia have been able to play out from the back and impose their will on opponents. With a pass success rate of nearly 85 per cent, Akram attempts nearly a pass a minute – 72.3 per 90 minutes to be precise.

Syamer Kutty too has been solid in the centre of the park, completing 82.5 per cent of his passes. With Akram choosing to sit in front of the back-four and shielding the defence, it has afforded Syamer Kutty the luxury to power into the opponent’s half and he has taken full advantage, providing seven key passes as well as an assist across six games.

Coming to Vietnam, Nguyen Quang Hai has been his side’s creator-in-chief, with a whopping 14 key passes thus far. He also has an assist and three goals to his name.

Quang Hai’s role has been to ensure the Golden Dragons attack swiftly and effectively and he has done exactly that, attempting 101 forward passes to just 55 backward ones.

Luong Xuan Truong, on the other hand, has been tasked with doing most of the grunt work, recycling possession, winning the ball in midfield and keeping attacks going.

With an 82.4 per cent passing accuracy and nine key passes, he has been an influential figure in midfield, however, he has made just four starts for the Golden Dragons. Defensively, he has been solid if not spectacular, winning eight duels and two tackles, and making three interceptions.

Norshahrul Idlan, Zaquan Adha v Phan Van Duc, Nguyen Anh Duc

One area where Malaysia truly have the advantage. While Zaquan Adha has led from the front as captain of the side, netting three times thus far, Norshahrul Idlan has stolen the show with five goals.

With his side in dire need of some inspiration against Thailand, Norshahrul stepped up and provided just that, scoring the equaliser which would eventually send his nation into the final.

Norshahrul is in the running for MVP honours after a few stellar displays. He has chipped in with goals regularly and has thrived alongside his skipper at the top. He also averages a goal every 95 minutes which is among the best in the competition.

While his conversion rate is on the lower side – he has scored five times from 15 shots in total – there can be no denying the fact that he has stepped up when his team has needed him the most.

Zaquan, on the other hand, has proven to be the more lethal of the two strikers, converting 50 per cent of his chances.

Vietnam’s attackers, Phan Van Duc and Nguyen Anh Duc, in contrast, have added just five goals to their team’s tally. They have not been the most prolific either in front of goal, with a woeful conversion rate of 22.2 and 33.3 per cent respectively.

Van Duc averages a goal every 224 minutes while Anh Duc nets one every 130 minutes; numbers that are not particularly intimidating if you are a Malaysian defender.

They did, however, both step up in the semifinal, scoring a goal apiece in the first leg against the Philippines.

Anh Duc also scored the last time these two sides met and will be looking to replicate that this time around.