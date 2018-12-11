AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Talking Points: Zaquan fury, Safawi beauty and Bukit Jalil roar

Kelvin Leong runs through the key moments of the titanic clash between Malaysia and Vietnam at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final first leg.

The stage was set for both teams to claim a second title in their history after Vietnam won their first in 2008 while Malaysia won it in 2010.

Tension was in the air as Park Hang-Seo and Tan Cheng Hoe sent their troops out for the warm-up and the game did not disappoint.

The scoreboard read 2-2 at the final whistle and the two teams will head to Hanoi to finish this epic battle for the 2018 title.

Here are the key moments in what was 90 minutes that showed the best and worst sides of Southeast Asian football…

1. 100,000 Malaysians come together as one at Bukit Jalil

The usual pre-match train ride to the majestic ground was a different feeling altogether, even for someone like me who has covered several full-house games at this stadium.

With Malaysia Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq’s decision to open the Indoor Stadium next door for live screening, it was 88,482 plus another 15,000 Malaysians screaming their lungs out at Bukit Jalil.

There were more 🇻🇳 Vietnam fans than seats available in the away section of 🇲🇾 Bukit Jalil National Stadium for the final of the @affsuzukicup 2018. And Vietnam fans were clearly not happy about it! 👎👎#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride #AFFSuzukiCup2018https://t.co/7lIvdMylYH — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) December 11, 2018

There was a slight bit of tension before kick-off when the away section designated for the Vietnamese fans was overcrowded but the problem was quickly resolved when the organisers opened up a small section of the home seats.

Nonetheless, this first leg crowd is exactly what the AFF Suzuki Cup is all about and the second leg at My Dinh Stadium will be no different. Over to you Hanoi.

2. Do Duy Manh’s elbow on Zaquan went unpunished

The game was only ten minutes in when the most controversial moment of the game happened.

As the Malaysians went on the attack, centre-back Do Duy Manh manned up to Zaquan Adha and threw a blatant elbow straight at the home team’s skipper.

The entire Malaysian bench charged towards the fourth official with arms raised but referee Beath Christopher allowed the incident to go unpunished.

Had Vietnam gone down to 10 men, the entire game would have changed totally. But that is not to say Malaysia were innocent parties. They also had a couple of nasty challenges that were not sighted by the referee.

This 🇲🇾🇲🇾 Malaysia minister took the train to the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in #KualaLumpur to watch his team face 🇻🇳 #Vietnam in final of @affsuzukicup 2018! Well done, minister! 👏👏#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride #AFFSuzukiCup2018https://t.co/vR9xSiCF99 — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) December 11, 2018

3. Vietnam’s aggression and intensity put Malaysia on the back foot

This was never going to be a game for the faint-hearted. Tan’s men were riding on a wave of euphoria having come so far but this game needed calm heads.

Harimau Malaya came out of the blocks fast and were biting into every tackle, with Norshahrul idlan Talaha and Zaquan hustling the visitors in the final third.

It worked for a moment as Vietnam failed to settle but Malaysia’s aggression was too much, too early. The Vietnamese scored with almost their first significant attack through Nguyen Huy Hung and a second came within minutes.

If Malaysia allow the Vietnamese to win the mental battle and dominate proceedings in the second leg, Tan’s warriors will be in deep, deep trouble

4. Shahrul’s lifeline for Malaysia just before the break

The Malaysian players’ confidence took a beating as the visitors charged towards a two-goal lead but Harimau Malaya have not quite followed the script all tournament have they?

Just when they seemed to have lost the game, Johor Darul Ta’zim midfielder Syamer Kutty Abba sent a pinpoint free-kick which was turned in by defender Shahrul Saad.

The partisan crowd were back in full chorus and it was game on for the men in bright yellow.

Malaysia needed that goal to believe and they looked a much better side in the second half with more tenacity and composure.

5. Safawi Rasid nets a blinder to turn tie on its head

With 60 minutes on the clock and down 2-1 in front of their roaring fans, Malaysia needed a hero, one without a cape and one with enough guts to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

Up stepped Southern Tigers’ wing wizard Safawi – who leads the tournament with most shots at goal – to curl a superb free-kick into the top corner, despite the efforts of goalkeeper Dang Van Lam.

61′ GOAL! Malaysia are level! 2-2! Malaysia are back level from two down. And it is Safawi Rasid who curls in a brilliant freekick past Dang Van Lam! What a turnaround! #MASvVIE #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/jkhBeS9fPk — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 11, 2018

Malaysia needed it, the crowd deserved it and the neutrals wanted it. Now we have ourselves a game in Hanoi.

All said and done, we go into the second leg with everything to play for. Can Malaysia do the impossible or are the Vietnamese too good?

All will be revealed on December 15 at the My Dinh Stadium. Don’t blink!