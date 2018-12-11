AFF Suzuki Cup: Where were the current 2018 squad when Malaysia last won in 2010?

Malaysia won their first AFF Suzuki Cup last 2010. It would take another eight years before they get another shot at the title as they are about to face Vietnam for the trophy.

With the significant amount of time that has passed after they last went all the way to the regional championship, let us take a brief look on what the players of the current 2018 squad were up to during the time Malaysia lifted the Suzuki Cup trophy.

Goalkeepers:

Hafizul Hakim Khairul Nizam Jothy (Perak) – Hafizul Hakim was still with Perak’s youth system as an 18 year old, working his way up the ranks as a goalkeeper.

Farizal Marlias (JDT) – Farizal was about to complete a transfer from Perlis FA to Negeri Sembilan which came into completion in January of 2011. Farizal was actually part of the initial plans of Malaysia head coach K. Rajagobal to be in the squad for the 2010 AFF Suzuki Cup, but an injury sustained in a league match while playing for Perlis ruled him out.

Khairul Fahmi Che Mat (Melaka United) – Khairul Fahmi, who was then with Kelantan FA was in the 2010 AFF Suzuki Cup Malaysian squad, initially as a substitute keeper. But when starter Sharbinee Allawee conceded five goals in the opener, Khairul Fahmi was thrust into the starting lineup, who shone with the opportunity, producing a stellar performance all the way to the championship.

Defenders:

Aidil Zafuan Abdul Razak (JDT) – Aidil Zafuan was still with Negeri Sembilan as a defender.

Adam Nor Azlin (JDT) – Then only 14 years old, Adam Nor Azlin was still in the youth setup playing for Bukit Jalil Sports School [Sekolah Sukan Bukit Jalil].

Shahrul Saad (Perak) – Shahrul Saad was only 17 years old at this time, and was still making a name then for Perak FA’s youth team.

Amirul Azhan Aznan (Perak) – Amirul Azhan at this point in time in 2010 was still with Bukit Jalil Sports School [Sekolah Sukan Bukit Jalil].

Nazirul Naim Che Hashim (Perak) – A potential at 17 years old, Nazirul Naim was then a new prospect with the Harimau Muda ‘B’ team after being absorbed from Bukit Jalil Sports School.

Syazwan Andik Ishak (Kuala Lumpur) – Only 16 during Malaysia’s triumphant 2010 campaign, Syazwan Andik was yet to burst into Malaysia’s footballing circles.

Irfan Zakaria (Kuala Lumpur) – The defensive midfielder was yet to break through into Malaysian football last 2010.

Syahmi Safari (Selangor) – Only 12 years old last 2010, Syahmi Safari most probably was still aspiring to be one of the heroes of 2010 squad.

Midfielders:

Syamer Kutty Abba (JDT) – Then only 13 at the time, Syamer Kutty Abba was still in the middle of making a name for himself as a future prospect for the Harimau Malaya.

Safawi Rasid (JDT) – Only 13 at the time, records point Safawi Rasid as a schoolboy in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Dungun where he most probably started to develop his skill seriously.

Kenny Pallraj (Perak) – 17-year-old Kenny Pallraj was yet to break into the youth systems. His youth career with Perak only started to pop-up in 2012.

Akram Mahinan (Kedah) – Akram Mahinan was still one of the young prospects at that time in Bukit Jalil Sports School.

Syazwan Zainon (Kedah) – Then 21, Syazwan Zainon just began his senior career with Perlis and was about to transfer with Felda United.

Akhyar Rashid (Kedah) – Akhyar Rashid was only 11 years old during 2010 and most probably still honing his footballing skills with his friends and his local boys’ team.

Mohamadou Sumareh (Pahang) – Mohamadou Sumareh was still in Gambia when Malaysia last won the Suzuki Cup. He was then playing for the youth team of Steve Biko FC.

Forwards:

Ahmad Hazwan Bakri (JDT) – Then a 19-year-old forward, Ahmad Hazwan was a young footballer for Kuala Lumpur FA.

Syafiq Ahmad (JDT) – Then 15, Syafiq Ahmad has yet to burst into the youth football setup, playing instead for his school Sekolah Menengah Tunku Anum Tunku Abdul Rahman.

Zaquan Adha Abdul Razak (Kuala Lumpur) – Zaquan Adha was then 23 years old. He was then a young rising star for his club Negeri Sembilan.

Norshahrul Idlan Talaha (Pahang) – Norshahrul was already one Malaysia’s most established strikers in 2010, playing as a striker for club Kelantan FA. He was part of the national team during the 2010 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign scoring two goals.

Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi (Nakhon Ratchasima) – 16-year-old Shahrel Fikri had yet to formally begin his footballing career. It would take another three years before he breaks into Perak’s youth team.