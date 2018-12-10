AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Final 1st Leg: Malaysia vs Vietnam – live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The tournament started with ten teams, now we’re down to two finalists. The first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final between Malaysia and Vietnam is about to unfold as the two nations seek their second trophy in the history of the competition.

After a not so convincing start to the campaign, Malaysia were able to grow from strength to strength, churning out results until eliminating much favoured defending champions Thailand in the semifinal.

Meanwhile Vietnam continued to show their hot streak as they maintained their undefeated run heading into the final with the tag as clear favourites.

Who will get one one step closer in seizing the trophy, will it be Harimau Malaya or the Golden Dragons?

Make sure you don’t miss a beat!

And here it is! The Final of the @affsuzukicup will be contested between Malaysia 🇲🇾 and Vietnam 🇻🇳! 🗓 Dec 11, First Leg

🗓 Dec 15, Second Leg#VIEvPHI #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/aNtY60fEY6 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 6, 2018

When and where to watch, live stream and updates:

Malaysia vs Vietnam takes place in on December 11, 2018 and kick-off is at 2045H HKT.

FOX Sports Asia will have all the latest news, features and opinions from the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup as well as LIVE updates from all the matches through our live blogs right here.

Fans from Malaysia and Thailand can catch the coverage of the AFF Suzuki Cup on the FOX Sports Asia network.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action take off. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.

Vietnam-based fans can witness the clash via VTV networks.

Fans in the Philippines could witness this match on Aksyon TV.

For Myanmar-based fans, they can catch the action unfold via Sky Net Sports.