Taking the baton from captain Zaquan Adha, it looks like goalkeeper Farizal Marlias has become the newest prankster inside the Malaysia squad — and not even the skipper was spared!

The Johor Darul Ta’zim custodian who was one of the many victims of captain Zaquan over the past few days seems to have decided to take matters into his own hands and return the compliment.

And one of his first victim was his teammate for club and country Adam Nor Azlin. Adam, taking a nap on the team bus while on their way back from training, had water poured over him by Farizals much to the amusement of the more fortunate teammates.

And it did not stop there as Farizal got the hang of it. He moved onto new targets.

And it was the time for the hunter to be hunted. Farizal also did not spare Malaysia striker Zaquan whose hands had started the trend in the Malaysia camp Farizal paid the captain back in his own coin!

Who’s turn is next? Watch this space.