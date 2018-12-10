AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Tan Cheng Hoe confident Malaysia are motivated against Vietnam in final

Ahead of the first leg of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final between Malaysia and Vietnam, Malaysian coach Tan Cheng Hoe expressed his thoughts as they prepare to host the 2008 champions.

Malaysia overcame two-time defending champions Thailand in the semifinal and are now in their final stages of preparations against the Golden Dragons.

Speaking to the press, he revealed that they are continuing to prepare despite some players not reaching match fitness.

Tan admitted: “This is a big game for us but we have been preparing well, training well and we are ready for the game. A couple of players are not fully fit but we are ready for this game.

“Aidil and Syazwan Andik are still recovering. This evening, we will have to reassess and see if they will be fit in time for tomorrow’s game. We want to have everyone available. But I’m confident that any of my players can step up and help us.”

Tan would go on and rave on his players as they prepare their home stand at Bukit Jalil National Stadium. With the second leg away from home, it is important to get a result in front of their fans.

He said: “The players are always motivated to play in Bukit Jalil. The atmosphere in this stadium is always special and always pushes us to play well. That is why we need to take advantage of it and play well tomorrow.”

The Malaysian coach would reminisce on Malaysia’s last AFF Suzuki Cup championship win back in 2010, saying: “I will never forget 2010, winning the Suzuki Cup as an assistant coach. That was special. But now we have a chance of winning it again. We are facing a strong Vietnam team so we have to be prepared of it.

“2010 was amazing because it united Malaysians of different race, it brought the country together. Hopefully we will be able to do the same thing.

“I have great respect for Datuk K. Rajagobal. The difference between 2010 and now is that only two players from that squad are with us today. And we also have a different philosophy, we like to keep the ball and score goals, which is what you need in modern football.”